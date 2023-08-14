Elevator Death: 2 Weeks After Doctor Vwaere Daiso’s Demise, Gov Sanwo-Olu Visits Building For Assessment

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid an unscheduled visit to Lagos Island Hospital, Odan, where Dr. Vwaere Daiso, a house officer, died in an elevator accident recently.

Advertisement

The governor also visited the Island Maternity Hospital on Lagos Island, to monitor health palliative services for pregnant women.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Diaso died on August 1, at the hospital after an elevator she took developed a mechanical failure.

According to reports, the elevator fell from the 10th floor of Doctor’s Quarters, while Diaso was on her way to the ground floor to pick up a delivery from a dispatch rider.

The unscheduled visit by the governor is coming about two weeks after the unfortunate incident happened.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday, Sanwo-Olu during his visit on Sunday evening, personally took an audit of facilities in the 10-storey Doctor’s Quarters.

Advertisement

The statement informed that the governor conducted on-the-spot assessment of apartments, stores, and power supply system in the quarters.

He was led by representative of the House Officers, Dr. Segun Ogunlana.

“I need to come and see things for myself to know where our intervention is specifically and generally needed,” Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying.

It would be recalled that the governor had ordered immediate investigation to ascertain the cause of the failure of the elevator, and expressed his commitment to ensuring that the investigation would be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness.

Based on the initial findings of an investigative panel set up by the government to find out the cause of the elevator accident, the facility managers of the hospital have been sacked and blacklisted.

Advertisement

Also, the general manager of Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency has immediately proceeded on suspension, while the operations and line of reporting of the facility managers have been restructured to involve the hospital management directly.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, who disclosed this in a statement on August 6, also informed that the installation and maintenance contractors had been handed over to the police for further investigation and likely prosecution if they were found culpable.

“The police will also investigate anyone else that might have been found to be negligent

“Engineers are working to unravel why all the safety devices of the elevator failed at the same time

“All our staff are fully insured. We have informed our life insurance providers about this incident.

“The Lagos Safety Commission has been directed to immediately carry out an audit of all elevators in public offices. This is besides the usual safety arrangements that have always existed,” Sogunle stated.