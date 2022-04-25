Elon Musk Asked To Restore Donald Trump’s Twitter Account

Elon Musk, an entrepreneur, investor, and business magnate has been urged to restore the Twitter account of former United States President Donald Trump with his 88.7 million followers.

The call came after the board of Twitter on Monday agreed to sell the platform to him at the cost of $44bn (£34.5bn).

Recall that Trump was permanently banned on Twitter on January 9, 2021 for allegedly inciting his followers into attacking the U.S. Capitol building ahead of Joe Biden’s certification as America’s president by the U.S. Congress.

The social media app had viewed his critical position on the US election as contravening the company’s policies.

After Twitter agreed to sell the platform to Musk on Monday, he tweeted that the social media platform under him will now be a “digital town square” for free speech.

He added that he wants to unlock Twitter’s potential.

Reacting to the development, a presidential aide to Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri stated that Trump’s style will boost Twitter’s value.

He wrote on Facebook:

“Congratulations Elon. You are the man.

“Twitter upset you and you bought it. That is a major boss move!

“Not like that agbaya, Muhammadu Buhari, whose tweet was deleted by Twitter and all he could do was ban it. Only for his shameless VP to declare on Twitter!

“My only request to Elon is please let Donald Trump come back to Twitter, and restore his account as it was, so he does not have to start from the scratch. Do this, and Twitter’s value will rise by at least 5%.”

Meanwhile, Trump told Fox News that he will rather focus on his new social media platform, Truth, rather than return to Twitter.

He wished Musk well in his quest to transform Twitter.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” he said.