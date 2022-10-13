Elon Musk Makes $1m In 24Hrs From His New Perfume Line

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Proceeds Will Go Toward Twitter Acquisition, Says Musk

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has launched a new business venture. A perfume called ‘Burnt Hair’ which he announced barely 24 hours ago has sold $1 million dollars worth of products.

Described on the website as ‘the essence of repugnant desire’, the perfume costs $100 dollars per bottle and is set to start shipping out in Q1 2023.

Musk announced on his Twitter when the perfume first sold 10,000 bottles and then shared another tweet when sales reached 20,000, encouraging people to patronize him so he can buy Twitter.

“Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter,” he tweeted.

Musk described the perfume as an “omnigender product” and shared that it can be purchased using the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

He joked that with a name like his, entering into the fragrance business was a given, tweeting, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?”

The Tesla CEO had recently agreed to move forward with the deal to buy social media platform, Twitter, at his original offer price of $54.20 per share or $44 billion, after initially cancelling the sale on account of Twitter drastically underrepresenting the number of bots/ fake accounts on the platform in its public filings.

According to a letter sent by Musk’s legal reps to Twitter, Musk said he was willing to proceed with the deal if Twitter were to put an immediate stay on the lawsuit which they had filed against him after he terminated the sale.

Musk has various business interests including his electric car maker, Tesla, which is currently the most valuable automobile manufacturer in the world; his space exploration company, SpaceX; and his infrastructure and tunnel construction services company, The Boring Company.

Burnt Hair is listed on The Boring Company’s website where Musk also listed and sold 20,000 flamethrowers back in 2018 at the price of $500.

Space X is worth around 100 billion dollars and Musk owns about 47.4% of the company, while The Boring Company is worth approximately $5.675 billion of which he owns about 90%.