Elon Musk On Sacking Spree, Fires Twitter Directors After Dismissing CEO, CFO, Others

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has officially dissolved the board of directors of his newly acquired social media company, Twitter.

He disbanded the 9-person board and sacked all its members, assuming the role of sole director of the platform.

Musk concluded the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter last week after which he wasted no time making big decisions.

He sacked the CEO, CFO, and other top executives.

Prior to the completion of the deal, the Tesla CEO had been vocal about his intention to take the company private as soon as the acquisition was finalized.

According to The Verge, Musk also plans to introduce paid verification on the app and is set to charge users $20 for the badge.

THE WHISTLER reported that this decision was met with heavy criticism from Twitter users, who argued that verification is not a status symbol but a means to combat misinformation.

Musk took full control of Twitter following the completion of his $44 billion deal to acquire the company on Friday, last week.

The sealed deal finally ended the long and bumpy journey between Musk and Twitter which started in April 2022 when he first made an offer to buy the company.