Elon Musk To Rival Jack Dorsey’s Twitter, Considers Building New Social Media Platform 

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has stated that he is considering building a new social media platform.

He stated this while replying to a Twitter user’s question on whether he would consider building his own social media platform from the ground up.

“Am giving serious thought to this,” Musk replied.

The Tesla EV owner has been increasingly critical of Twitter as he claims the app does not adhere to free speech principles.

On Saturday, Musk had created a Twitter poll asking his followers to vote on whether they believed Twitter adheres to the free speech policy as it is essential to a functioning democracy.

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” he tweeted.

About 70% of those that responded voted “no” to which Musk replied that it meant Twitter was undermining democracy.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” he said.