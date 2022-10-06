Elon Musk’s Starlink Fail To Begin Nigerian Operation 2 Months After Proposed Date

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two months after billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, announced that his high-speed satellite internet outfit, Starlink, would become available in Nigeria, the service is yet to come online.

Back in July, Musk revealed via Twitter that Starlink would become active in Nigeria in August 2022, going further to ask potential users to begin ordering the $99 starter kits.

But ever since then, the internet provider has yet to begin operation.

Musk had made a tweet about his automobile manufacturing company, Tesla, when a Nigerian Twitter user, @DollarPo asked him when Starlink would come to Nigeria, to which he responded that it would be active next month.

“Service turns on next month, which is same time required to deliver a user terminal, so order now,” he tweeted.

Despite Musk’s comment, however, the official Starlink website says that the internet service provider intends to begin service in the fourth quarter of 2022, further stating some criteria for its availability to potential customers.

“Order now. Starlink is targeting service in your area starting in Q4 2022. Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis,” the website read.

THE WHISTLER reported in May that Musk confirmed that Starlink had received approval to begin operation in Nigeria, tweeting “Starlink approved by Nigeria and Mozambique”.

Starlink is a satellite internet venture operated by SpaceX, which is a space exploration and communications company founded by Musk in 2002.

It began launching satellites in 2019 and currently has more than 2,400 small satellites in orbit. It provides satellite internet access in 32 countries where it is licensed.