Elumelu Cries Out, Says Over 90% Of Nigerians Living In Hardship, Poverty

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, Tony Elumelu, on Thursday said it is disheartening that despite being a country rich in abundant mineral resources, over 90 per cent of Nigerians are still living in hardship and poverty.

In a long Twitter thread on Thursday, the philanthropist berated the leaders of the country for allowing its citizens to suffer poor electricity for days, hikes in the price of diesel, and frightening food inflation.

He stated that businesses in Nigeria were suffering and citizens should hold leaders accountable.

He lamented that businesses are suffering as the country is losing over 95 per cent of oil production to thieves.

The UBA Chairman said, “This morning, I am listening to my colleagues at the office bemoan the very pressing issues that they face every day in this country, and how things have been getting worse and worse – no electricity for five days, hikes in the price of diesel, frightening food inflation, etc.

“How can a country so rich in natural resources have 90 per cent of its citizens living in hardship and poverty? I have often said that access to electricity is critical for our development, alleviation of poverty and hardship. And speaking of security, our people are afraid.

“Businesses are suffering. How can we be losing over 95 per cent of oil production to thieves?

“Look at the Bonny Terminal that should be receiving over 200k barrels of crude oil daily, instead it receives less than 3,000 barrels, leading the operator @Shell to declare force majeure.

“Why are we paying taxes if our security agencies can’t stop this? It is clear that the reason Nigeria is unable to meet its OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) production quota is not because of low investment but because of theft, pure and simple!”

He lamented that while oil-producing countries are smiling to the bank as their foreign reserves are currently rising due to increase in crude oil prices, such could not be said of Nigeria.

He added, “What is Nigeria’s problem? We need to hold our leaders more accountable!

“Elections are coming – security and resources need to be everyone’s agenda – let’s be vocal for our nation’s priority.

“Evil prevails when good people are silent. We need to be vocal about 2023. Let’s focus on Nigeria. Demand and advocate for leaders that deliver.

“In 2023, Nigeria must be on a strong trajectory for progress and development.”