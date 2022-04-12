Embattled NFF President Amaju Pinnick Gets New FIFA Role

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has been given a new role by FIFA.

The football body said Pinnick has been nominated by the President of CAF, Dr Joseph Motsepe to be part of the newly established Working Group on Normalisation Committees.

Pinnick is also a member of the FIFA Council, but there have been calls for his resignation over Nigeria’s inability to pick the World Cup ticket.

Nigeria lost to Ghana in Abuja on away goal rules.

According to the NFF, the new role was communicated to Pinnick in a letter dated April 11 and signed by Véron Mosengo-Omba, General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football.

“The NFF boss was informed that he has been nominated by the President of CAF, Dr Joseph Motsepe to be part of the “newly established Working Group on Normalisation Committees,” the NFF said.

“This joint working group, to be led by FIFA, will analyse the applicable legal framework and the governance structure, mandate and mission of Normalisation Committees, and make suggestions to the FIFA Council accordingly.

“We are confident that your nomination to this working group will positively contribute to the pertinent, and often essential, role played by Normalisation Committees in support of federations and towards the fulfillment of good governance practices.”