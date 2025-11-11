Embrace Dialogue, Not Anger Over Trump’s Comments, CAN Urges Nigerians

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, has urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue as the best way to resolve the country’s challenges.

Hayab made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday while reacting to the recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump on insecurity and religious killings in Nigeria.

The chairman, who was reacting to the response it generated from many segments of the community, both local and international, urges dialogue rather than anger to comments made by foreign leaders.

Trump had stirred public debate in Nigeria after making a statement expressing concern over the continued killing of Christians, and other citizens by extremist groups.

The U.S. President warned that such violence, if not stopped, could attract stronger international reactions.

The remarks drew mixed reactions across Nigeria, with some groups expressing anger at what they described as interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Others viewed the statement as a wake-up call for government and faith leaders to intensify efforts toward peacebuilding.

Hayab said that human problems could best be resolved through constructive dialogue, adding that Trump’s comments should be seen as an opportunity to strengthen national conversation and promote peace among Nigerians.

“Donald Trump’s statement should be seen as an opportunity for constructive dialogue, not an outburst of anger,” Hayab said.

He explained that many Nigerians who initially reacted with anger were beginning to see the opportunity for reflection and cooperation that the development presents.

“I am glad to say that many of those who started viewing it with anger are now seeing opportunities,” he said.

“The different news conferences, confessions, and testimonies are leading faith actors and voices from different groups to start coming together to think of solutions, not complaining.”

According to him, the engagement is encouraging Nigerians, especially youths and women, to talk about the next steps for peace instead of taking sides.

“What we need to do and where we need to go from here is amplifying those unifying voices and groups for peaceful resolution,” he said.

Hayab stressed that what every person and every group in Nigeria desires is for the killings to stop, not arguments over who is responsible.

“When we stop the killings, trust among the people will be restored and peace will become the centre of our nation’s growth and transformation,” he added.

He appealed to Nigerians of all faiths and backgrounds to continue promoting dialogue, understanding and tolerance to heal divisions and foster national unity.

