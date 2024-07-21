Embrace Economic Challenges, Osun Governor Urges Adeleke University Graduates

409 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State acknowledged the challenging economic climate facing fresh graduates of Adeleke University, Ede, during the institution’s 10th undergraduate and 6th postgraduate convocation ceremony held on Sunday.

Addressing the graduates at the university stadium, Governor Adeleke encouraged them to view the current hardships as an opportunity to apply their entrepreneurial skills and contribute to alleviating the country’s economic challenges.

“You are graduating at a turbulent economic period in the life of our nation. You are to take the crisis as an opportunity.

“As challenging as Nigeria is today, it presents multiple options for those with entrepreneurial mindsets. I task you to be innovative and enterprising. We must tap into the turbulence to build a future of prosperity. You may also want to note that governments at levels are working hard to address the parlous state of the economy.”

Governor Adeleke further assured the graduates that governments at all levels are actively working to address the country’s economic challenges, including unemployment and hyperinflation.

According to him, potential solutions are regularly discussed during National Economic Council meetings.

Regarding Osun State’s stance on the economic hardship, the governor advocated for the devolution of powers and financing to state governments.

“The states are better positioned to handle many items for which the center is presently responsible.. So the solution is more devolution rather than more centralisation of governance powers and responsibilities.”

He continued, “We must as a nation focus on economic federalism. This will deepen subnational prosperity and create an enabling environment for job creation and boost local capacity across the sectors.

“We must, however, continue to maintain national stability and unity. We can not escape the several issues facing us as a nation unless we harness our potential across the regions. But only when there is peace can we resolve the economic question. We will continue to support President Bola Tinubu as all levels of government grapple with the crisis of the moment.

Professor Solomon Adebola, the Vice-Chancellor of Adeleke University, announced that a total of 1,092 students graduated this year, comprising 976 undergraduates and 116 postgraduates.

He said 117 students achieved First Class Honours.