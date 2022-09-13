Embrace Peace, Enugu Igwe-Elect Begs Community

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Igwe-elect of Ideke-Iheaka community in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Gilbert Nnadi, Tuesday, called on his co-contestants and the entire people of the community to join hands with him in moving the community forward.

Chief Nnadi made the call in a chat with THE WHISTLER in Enugu. He said the election that produced him was peaceful, and a demonstration of his people’s resolve on rotational principles in all their dealings.

He said, “We have a principle in selecting our traditional rulers from time immemorial. It is always done through rotation. But the election leading to my election last Wednesday was contested by a certain contestant from other blocs whose turn it was not. I don’t know why, but God has done what makes Him our God.

“I call on my co-contestants to join hands with me towards ensuring peace and order as well as development in our community. It is only in the atmosphere of peace that we can attract development.

“I also beg our youths to remain law-abiding. Let’s make Ideke-Iheaka a model for others to emulate. We need security, empowerment, and love. Without them, there will be a crisis. I pledge peace for my people.”

Chief Nnadi commended Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for ensuring peace across the state. Quoting him, “Gov Ugwuanyi has enthroned peace in the state. I appeal to our political office-seekers and holders to emulate the Ugwuanyi model because we don’t have any other state. It should not be a do-or-die affair.”

A member of the community, Samson Mba, expressed joy with the peaceful conduct of the election. According to him, “It’s God’s doing. We never expected that it will be free and fair, and we thank the state government for ensuring peaceful polls. We have six villages in our community.

“We support our Igwe-elect because he is a sincere person. It is also the turn of his village. Chief Gilbert Nnaji is a straightforward person. He empowers our youths and solves many problems. I urge our people to support him. Our people should shun anti-social activities. We should not be feeding him with lies.”