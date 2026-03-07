Embrace Pragmatic Politics, PDP National Woman Leader Charges Women

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Chinenyenwa Ogbu, Friday, charged women to be more politically conscious, and collaborate with other like-minded local and international bodies to ensure women’s emancipation in Nigeria and globally.

Dr Ogbu stated this when she addressed the press in Enugu in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day. She commended the resilience of Nigerian women towards building an egalitarian society of equal rights, and urged them to always let their voices be heard on national issues.

She said, “Women play a pivotal role in building an egalitarian society. I encourage Nigerian women to rise to the challenge of contemporary demands. We need to use our numerical strength and God-given advantage to champion good governance. PDP has provided us with the platform to attain our might. We are the family builders; by implications we anchor national growth. This is the time for Nigerian and indeed African women to let our voices be heard.”

Ogbu commended the contributions of notable Nigerian leaders, including Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Owela, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister; Dr Oby Ezekwesili, former Education Minister; and late Prof. Dora Akunyili, former Information Minister, and charged Nigerian women to emulate them. She said PDP had always provided the best platform for Nigerian women to excel.

Quoting her, “I celebrate the strength, impacts and dogged contributions of Nigerian women to the building of an egalitarian society, where justice, equity and agape love shall reign. I encourage my colleagues to keep breaking barriers, sharing goals and recognising your capabilities.

“Nigerian women should not accept to be squeezed into a corner rather they should break-forth and be the shining stars. May we always find our voices and paths in the midst of utter difficulties and extreme challenges.”

Our correspondent reports that the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, celebrated March 8 every year, is “Give to Gain”. It reflects how collaboration, recognition, and community engagement contribute to inclusive participation in research and advance science and society alike.