Embrace Your Awesomeness, Stop Competing, Presbyterian Church Women President, Ngozi James Tells Women

The President of the Women’s Guild of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Gwarinpa Parish, Mrs Ngozi James, has urged women to embrace their awesomeness and walk confidently in their God-given identity.

She made the call during the church’s Women’s Guild Conference themed “The Total Woman”, held at the parish in Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Saturday.

Speaking during an interview with THE WHISTLER, Mrs. James described a “Total Woman” as one who embraces her wholesomeness and refuses to be defined or diminished by external opinions.

“Every woman should embrace her awesomeness the way God created her and understand that she doesn’t have to be perfect. She should practise self-love and self-care, and carry herself with grace,” she said.

According to her, a total woman does not seek validation from others but is confident in who she is. She encouraged women to be versatile and develop themselves across different areas of life.

Addressing the challenge of balancing career, family, spiritual life and leadership responsibilities, Mrs James emphasised the importance of setting priorities.

“Don’t let one aspect suffer while you’re trying to build another. That is what this conference is for, to teach us how to strike that balance,” she noted.

Using herself as an example, she explained that she successfully manages her career, family responsibilities, leadership role and spiritual life by maintaining proper priorities and relying on God for direction.

“I am into my career. I am a dutiful wife and a mother to my children, including adopted children. I am also a leader, and none of these areas is suffering because I balance it out ,” she said.

She further stressed the need for self-care, urging women to love and prioritise themselves.

“Once you are able to take care of yourself first and love yourself, everything around you will fall into place. Just balance it out. And most importantly, pray always. Just allow God to lead you. If you’re working closely with God, my dear, there’s no sacrifice. Allow God to lead you,” she added.

Touching on the need for women to support one another, she urged women to stop competing and start uplifting each other.

“We grow up feeling like we are more in competition with each other or something. But we are not. We have to learn how to uplift each other or hold each other as we may love ourselves.

“We should stop seeing ourselves from the lens of other people. Because when you see yourself from the lens of other people, especially men, that is when you start feeling like, oh, okay, this person is not enough. She’s not enough. She’s not beautiful enough. She doesn’t have this or that.” She said.

She encouraged women to appreciate and compliment one another, noting that every woman is uniquely and wonderfully made.

Offering advice to young women struggling with self-acceptance, she said, “You are enough. Your dreams are valid. Don’t let anyone put you down. That place you hope to be, you can get there. Age is nothing but a number.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the conference brought together women from different works of life including , a certified marriage mentor and relationship coach from the institute for marriage and family affairs, USA, Mrs. Cecilia Agu, Co-Pastor Word Alive Center International, Mrs. Chinyere Abba who served as the keynote speaker, Wife’s, Mothers, amongst others.

The event educated women on personal growth, spirituality, sexual confidence and the role of women in society, reinforcing the message of balance and mutual support amongst women.