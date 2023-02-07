‘Emefiele A Dog’ — Fani-Kayode Throws Caution To Wind Over Naira Scarcity, Violates Electoral Act

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director New Media of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign organization, on Tuesday violated portions of the Electoral Act forbidding politicians and parties from the use of abusive language against opponents.

Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, referred to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, God Emefiele, as “a dog” while also verbally attacking a former director in the Tinubu campaign council, Najaatu Muhammad.

His attack on Emefiele may not be unconnected to CBN’s naira redesign and cash swap policy which has resulted in the scarcity of notes and consequently subjected citizens to untold hardship.

“Was out of circulation due to ill health for two weeks but now I am back and fully restored. Whilst I was away our enemies thrived. First came a witch called Najaatu. Then a dog called Emifiele,” Fani-Kayode tweeted on Tuesday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who was once an ardent critic of Tinubu before he joined the party, vowed to take on Emefiele and Najaatu “HEAD ON” as the nation moves closer to February 25 presidential election.

“…no holds barred till after the election. Unlike others, I do not take prisoners or shy away from battle and neither do I fear ANYTHING or ANYONE,” he added.

The former ignored several warnings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the violation of the Electoral Act 2022.

Section 92 of the Act instructs that “(1) A political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“(2) Abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or insinuations or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns.”

As punishments for violations, the Act provides in section (7) that “A political party, aspirant or candidate that contravenes any of the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction— (a) in the case of an aspirant or candidate, to a maximum fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months; and

“(B) in the case of a political party, to a fine of N2,000,000 in the first instance, and N1,000,000 for any subsequent offence.”

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had in October reminded political parties and their supporters to “focus on issues and steer clear of attacks on each other” or risk action.