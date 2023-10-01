Emefiele Begging For Plea Bargain – AGF Fagbemi Reveals

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, has said that although the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele sought for plea bargain arrangement with the federal government over a N6.9 billion fraud charges against him, no agreement has been reached.

The FG had instituted a fresh 20 counts procurement fraud charges against Emefiele and a CBN staff member, Sa’adatu Yaro.

But their arraignment has been stalled since August 17 over the illness of a CBN female staff and Emefiele’s move for a plea bargain, THE WHISTLER had earlier gathered.

In a statement on Sunday, the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, disclosed that the legal team representing Mr. Godwin Emefiele sought a plea bargain.

The Federal Ministry of Justice’s Director of Information, Modupe Ogundoro, however, said the plea bargain arrangement has yet to be reached.

The statement reads in part, “…no such arrangement has been reached with Mr. Godwin Emefiele or his representatives.

“We wish to advise the media and members of the public to kindly disregard the said false report.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will continue to take all actions in the interest of the Nigerian public”, the statement said.