Emefiele Confirms 2nd Term Return As CBN Governor

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has confirmed that he is returning for second term in office.

Emefiele, whose tenure as CBN governor ends next month, had been rumoured to be on his way out of the apex bank as his re-appointment or exit was said to have caused division between some stakeholders and policy experts.

But the 57-year-old banker this morning during a conference of the Association of Assets Custodians of Nigeria (AACN) in London confirmed his re-appointment as CBN Governor.

Reports have it that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent a letter for Emefiele’s tenure renewal to the Senate.

Since his first appointment in 2014 by former president Goodluck Jonathan, Emefiele has been deemed by industry stakeholders to be worthy of return as he had led the the apex bank to a rise as well as bringing the country’s economy out of its last recession.

Many are of the believe that for the first time in Nigeria’s recent electoral history, the Naira has been stable before, during and after a presidential election under Emefiele’s watch.

The Federal Government, through the CBN, had flagged off the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) to make finance available for smallholder farmers, especially rice farmers which named Nigeria as the highest producer of rice in Africa.