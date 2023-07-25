Emefiele, Facing Charges Of Illegal Possession Of Firearms, Gets N20 Million Bail

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been granted a N20 million bail by a Federal High Court setting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

As part of condition to perfect the bail, the embattled CBN Governor must produce a surety with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Emefiele who earlier pleaded not guilty is facing two count charges bordering on illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

His lawyer, Joseph Daudu, SAN, who had applied for his bail contended that the offence for which he was changed is bailable, which the presiding judge, Nicholas Oweibo, agreed with.

THE WHISTLER on July 13 reported that Justice H. Muazu of Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja had given the Department of State Services (DSS), seven days to charge Emefiele, to court or release him from detention.

The embattled CBN Governor had sued the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the DSS for arresting and detaining him in a commando style, alleging the agencies were carrying out a political witch-hunt against him due to his “people-oriented financial policies which several political actors are not comfortable with and are now looking for any means to scandalize and smear his image and reputation.”

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had on June 9, suspended Emefiele as the apex bank’s Governor and had directed that the bank’s Deputy Governor of Operations, Folashodun Shonubi, resume office in an acting capacity.