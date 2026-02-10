Emefiele Trial: EFCC Witness Confirms Banks Hoarded New Notes During Naira Redesign

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Witness in the ongoing trial of the former Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, told the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, that commercial banks were hoarding new notes during the introduction of the redesigned currency from late 2022 and early 2023.

The witness, an investigative officer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chinedu Eneanya, said the infractions by the banks triggered widespread hardship across the country.

Emefiele is facing four counts of alleged illegal redesign of the naira, disobedience to lawful directives, and acts said to have caused injury to the public.

The EFCC accuses the former CBN governor of implementing the 2022 currency redesign policy in a manner that led to chaos, financial losses, and severe cash shortages after the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes were replaced and the old versions rapidly withdrawn from circulation.

Testifying as the seventh prosecution witness in the case, Eneanya said he was aware of the misconduct but could not specify the number of banks involved.

Advertisement

During cross-examination by Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the witness confirmed knowledge of the alleged hoarding.

“Can you confirm to the honourable court that bank officials were hoarding mints?” Ojo asked.

“I am aware of that, but I cannot be specific,” Eneanya replied, but said he could not recall all the affected banks.

During proceedings, the defence sought to establish whether bank officials implicated in the alleged hoarding were arrested.

The prosecution counsel, A.O. Mohammed, objected, arguing that the witness’s mandate was limited to determining whether the redesign received valid approval.

Advertisement

However, Ojo maintained that as an investigative officer, the witness could effect arrests and that the line of questioning was relevant to claims that the policy caused undue hardship.

After confirming the witness’s role, trial judge Maryann Anenih directed him to respond.

Eneanya said a task force had been set up by the EFCC but clarified that he was not part of the team and was unaware of any actions taken against the bank officials.

He also told the court he was “not privy” to the instructions that led the commission to visit commercial banks nationwide.

The defence requested that the prosecution provide all documents related to the case and sought an adjournment to review them.

Justice Anenih subsequently adjourned the matter until 19 March for the continuation of cross-examination.

Advertisement

Earlier, the witness disclosed that the Managing Director of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM), Ahmed Halilu, provided the EFCC with email correspondence between himself and De La Rue, a United Kingdom-based firm engaged for the redesign, while NSPM handled production.

Eneanya said the emails were opened before his team, adding that Halilu also wrote several statements, though he could not recall their details. The defence requested copies of those statements.

Halilu, a brother to former First Lady Aisha Buhari, was appointed managing director in September 2022 and later removed in July 2024 alongside four other executives on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

When asked whether NSPM had previously designed naira notes, the witness said he could not remember. He also said he could not immediately state the quantity of new notes supplied to commercial banks and requested access to records to refresh his memory.

According to him, an EFCC-led team, working with other law enforcement agencies, conducted nationwide stock-taking to ensure the redesigned notes were available to the public and documented what was allocated to banks. The defence asked that those records be produced.

Eneanya further stated that he was not present with all the inspection teams and could not confirm whether bank vaults were checked.

Recall that on February 3, Eneanya told the court that former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the redesign after Mr Emefiele submitted a memo, with the condition that the notes be produced locally.

The witness had earlier testified in October 2025 that Emefiele initiated the redesign without first obtaining approval from the CBN board and the Committee of Governors, seeking their endorsement only after presidential assent.

Similarly, a former CBN deputy governor, Kingsley Obiorah, who testified virtually in November 2024, said the board never recommended the redesign to the president and only became aware of the policy in mid-December 2022.