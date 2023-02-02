Emefiele Unfit To Lead CBN – Tinubu Support Group

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the chaos that trails naira redesign and the scarcity of new notes, a support group of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has described the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as a man without basic rudiment of economic theory.

The group, The Patriots Roundtable, accused Emefiele of being a partisan agent, adding that with the allegation levelled against him by the Department of State Services (DSS), he is unfit to lead the apex bank.

“A man without the basic rudiment of economic theory, wheedling and bowing before transient power to gain a favor; mangling morality while he sits atop the apex bank and yet would want to contest for the highest office in the land!,” the Director -General of The Patriots Roundtable, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu said in a statement.

“Godwin Emefiele has become a crude partisan agent , an emblem of conspiratorial actors who is clearly unfit and unsuitable to lead our apex bank. The Department of State Security has leveled some grave allegations against him. He should make himself available to clear the air.”

According to Shodipe-Dosunmu, the CBN Governor has made himself unpopular among Nigerians with the redesign of naira policy, which has resulted in scarcity of cash, even in banking halls, with just weeks to a presidential election.

Shodipe-Dosunmu said: “He has now earned for himself the necessary presence in infamy having thrown the nation askew with his warped inking of a new naira notes which is unavailable everywhere even including the recesses of the banking halls merely days to a crucial presidential election.”

He noted that with rising inflation in the country, man-hours being wasted at filling stations in petrol queues, anger flaring on the streets and market women rejecting old naira notes, while the new notes are nowhere to be seen, Emefiele cannot convince anyone that he does not have a hidden agenda.

“How does this time-server convince anyone that he harbors no hidden agenda as the economy goes into a spiral of inflation , with darkness haunting the land, with man- hours halted and wasted in petrol queues, with anger flaring on the streets, with market women rejecting the old notes while the new one is not to be seen?,” The Patriots Roundtable DG queried.

“The nation stirs and dangles dangerously on the precipice provoked by those whose ultimate agenda is to create a swelter of chaos that will make the election impossible and fling before us a manufactured force majeure.

“But Nigerians are wiser. The sudden scarcity of fuel is no fluke. The emergency introduction of an ugly looking , blurred , newly inked naira notes with punitive imposition of limited withdrawal are conjured array of destabilizing insertions into the Nigerian polity borne upon some vindictive evil to sever the democratic path.

“Again, we stand as sentry against the augurs of tyranny. We stand firm and steady against the crude conspirators of the hour who would mangle democracy to satisfy the ephemeral powers who deem themselves in infinite latitude.”

Shodipe-Dosunmu noted that having constantly abused his constitutional mandate as the CBN Governor, Emefiele should be sacked. And after that, he said that the CBN Governor should submit himself to the DSS and other agents of the state for probe.

“We demand that Godwin Emefiele should be removed immediately as the Governor of Central Bank for his serial abuse of his constitutional mandate and he should submit himself forthwith to the DSS and various agents of the state to probe his activities. Hiding under sponsored cheerleaders to distract the grave issues at hand is insulting the Nigerian populace. It will not work . Emefiele is a Trojan horse with all the destructive concomitants. He should quietly go into the good night. The day of accounting has come,” he said.

“We assert that there is no nation on earth totally pivoted on cashless economics not even the United States. For virtual wiping out of paper cash is a direct road to a police state where the Big Brother monitors all basic rudiments of life. Surely our democracy must never recede to this darkness.

“The truth be told : Mr Emefiele has reduced the Central Bank to a partisan arm of governance . He has ceded his neutrality by overtly canvassing to be president , even going to court to seek Validation,” Shodipe-Dosunmu further stated.