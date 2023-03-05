Emefiele Will Be Like ‘Zebra In The Hands Of Tigers’ When Buhari Leaves Office- Shehu Sani

The fate of the current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele would be like that of a Zebra in the hands of tigers when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29, this year.

This was the position of a former lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani.

Sani said this in a post via his verified Twitter handle.

Emefiele had not been in the good books of the some senior government officials as well as many politicians.

The CBN Governor had in recent times been engulfed in controversy following his failed attempt to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria.

The naira redesign policy had also subjected many Nigerians to untold hardships following the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Many senior government officials including the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and some governors in the All Progressives Congress, have faulted some of the monetary policies of the CBN under Emefiele particularly the naira redesign policy.

Tinubu had in a statement he signed stated that the past few weeks had been challenging for Nigerians, especially Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs), the poor and vulnerable masses and those whose survival depended on daily cash transactions, saying they have felt the brunt of the combined problems of scarcity of fuel and scarcity of the new naira notes.

The former governor of Lagos State said he felt the pains of market women and artisans who had experienced low sales because customers did not have cash to make purchases.

“We hear the loud cries of farmers in rural areas and hinterlands who have been forced to sell their produce at much lower prices so they don’t lose out completely. We hear every Nigerian dealing with the consequences of the roll-out of the cash swap programme,” he added.

The Supreme Court last week extended the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 naira notes till December 31, stating that the CBN must continue to receive the notes from Nigerians.

The apex court held that the President’s directive on the redesign of the new notes without due consultation was invalid.

The former senator, Sani, is of the opinion that Emefiele might not be protected against those who tackled the policy when Buhari eventually becomes an ex-President later in the year.

“When Baba (Buhari) is gone, Emefiele will be like Zebra in the hands of Tigers,” Sani said in a post.