Emefiele’s Presidency Can Yield National Unity, Economic Growth – Northern Group

The Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNNYF) has identified potential benefits that Nigeria could get if the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele becomes Nigerian President.

The group said it would yield national unity and economic growth and urged Nigerians to mount pressure on Emefiele to heed the call of Nigerians and accept to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing Stakeholders, youths, religious organizations, the political class and other Nigerians during a consultative meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital, spokesperson of the forum, Mr Aliyu Muhammad Sani, said if given the opportunity, an Emefiele administration would mark the beginning of a reign for risk bearer, result oriented and private sector player.

According to Sani, the decision to embark on the consultation with the Nigerian people was in the spirit of producing a credible, competent and economically endowed leader, whom the forum believe will consolidate on rapid economic growth that had already started in the current position he occupies.

“Dr Godwin Emefiele’s achievements have been reflected in all states of the country and are there for history and posterity to judge. I call on Nigerians to rally support and pray for the CBN Governor to accept their call and come out for the presidential race in 2023,” he stated.

He pointed out that, “All that this man has done to keep Nigeria and its economy never came easy, it was not done at his comfort zone, rather, it took a lot of courage, foresight, perseverance, determination and hard work to overtook the numerous challenges scavenging on the fragile economy of our dear nation.”

Speaking during the event, the Nasarawa State Coordinator of the Forum, Mr Faruk Mohammed Ofoku,

said the Nasarawa State consultation became necessary considering the inclusion of Nasarawa youth in the decision-making process of the state.

He said the benefit derived from Emefiele’s economic policies by the Nasarawa people do not require anything less than calling on Nigerians to put pressure on the CBN Governor to accept the offer given to him to contest the presidential election in 2023.

“The people of Nasarawa State benefited so much from the good stewardship, Dr. Emefiele’s policies of diversification invested so much in solid mineral resources and agriculture.

“This gesture created jobs, wealth and prosperity in Nasarawa State. CBN under Dr Emefiele succeeded in providing sustainable economic fortune” Barrister Ofoku declared.

“Its my pleasure to welcome all the youth leaders, women leaders, religious leaders, traditional leaders and other distinguish stakeholders to this great consultation meeting of our great forum, the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023”.

The UNNYF forum drew participants from across the 13 Local governments of the state and beyond.