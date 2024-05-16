‘Emirate Airline Should Sign MoU’- Nigerians React To Oct 1st Flight Resumption

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Some Nigerians have suggested that the Emirates Airlines be made to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian government that “it would be of good behavior”and not embarrass the country again.

This followed the news that the airline plans to resume Lagos-Dubai flights on Ist October.

Advertisement

Emirates Airlines had halted operations in Nigeria for eight months.

According to the announcement, the resumption of service will see a daily Boeing 777-300ER flight, with EK783 departing Dubai at 0945 hours and arriving in Lagos at 1520 hours.

The return flight, EK784, will leave Lagos at 1730 hours and arrive in Dubai at 0510 hours the next day.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had earlier hinted at the resumption and subsequently confirmed the October 1 start date on his verified X page where he wrote, “Now, the big announcement we have all been waiting for has been officially made by Emirates Airlines:Emirates returns to Nigeria from 1 October.”

Advertisement

But reactions on social media have been mixed, with many urging for a formal agreement to ensure better relations.

@Onyeani_Kalu stated, “We don’t need them, they can look for another country, their insult on Nigeria and Nigerians is too much, we can no longer tolerate their disrespect to @OurNatioNigeria unless if they will Sign MoU to be of good behaviour.”

Other users expressed varied sentiments, @trankwility urged Nigerians to focus on improving their own country, saying, “We do not need or want Emirate. In fact, Nigerians should STOP going to UAE . We sell the same CRUDE OIL and GAS. Our leaders should stop stealing, and have plans to make our country PARADISE, so others can fight to visit NIGERIA.”

Another user @aminsaad who raised concern regarding the treatment of Nigerian passengers, hoped that past issues would not reoccur, wrote, “Hopefully, the Dubai Emirate has been able to differentiate the categories of law-abiding, responsible Nigerians to visit that country such that the ugly occurrences of the past would not recur again. Bring it on!!!!”

Meanwhile, @dolz11 questioned the status of Nigerian travellers’ entry into Dubai, and asked for clarification on the matter, “Well done for this and we appreciate your restraint in announcing. For clarification, however, this is silent on Nigerians being allowed to visit Dubai. Any comment on that?? or should we hope to get the same from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?”

Advertisement

Also @Osagiepumpn wrote, “We’ll put you all in your rightful places. Scared of the Air Peace.”

“With due respect sir why are we so keen on the resumption of Emirates Airlines when we have all the resources and passengers to operate a national carrier or support our indigenous airlines? I so wish we focus on what God almighty has given us. I remain loyal sir,” @Abdulra17775660 question.