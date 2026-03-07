Emirates Restarts Flights Amid Gradual Recovery At Dubai Airports

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of flight operations after earlier suspending all services to and from Dubai on Saturday due to safety concerns.

The airline confirmed the development in an update shared on its official account on X, informing passengers that flights scheduled for the afternoon would proceed as planned.

Earlier in the day, Emirates had halted its operations and advised passengers not to travel to the airport while it assessed the situation affecting its services.

According to the airline, passengers with confirmed bookings for afternoon flights can now proceed to the airport for departure. The directive also applies to travellers transiting through Dubai, provided their connecting flights are operating.

“Emirates will resume operations. Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating,” the airline said.

The carrier, however, urged travellers to check the latest flight schedules before leaving for the airport, noting that only confirmed flights will depart.

Emirates added that customers can review upcoming flights and make bookings through its online travel portal as operations gradually return to normal.

Meanwhile, authorities at Dubai International Airport also confirmed that operations have partially resumed as of March 7.

In a separate advisory, Dubai Airports said some flights are now operating from both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Passengers were advised not to travel to the airport unless their airline had confirmed that their flight was scheduled to operate, as flight schedules remain subject to change.

“We have partially resumed operations from today, March 7, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC. Please do not travel to the airport unless you have been contacted by your airline that your flight is confirmed, as schedules continue to change,” the airport authority said.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities temporarily suspended operations at Dubai International Airport to ensure the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew.

The disruption comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the outbreak of hostilities involving Israel, Iran, and the United States.

The conflict reportedly began about a week ago after a joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran, which was followed by retaliatory drone attacks by Iran targeting Israel and neighbouring countries hosting U.S. military bases.

At the start of the conflict last Saturday, several airlines across Asia and Europe cancelled flights or suspended operations after large portions of Middle Eastern airspace were closed.

Flight tracking data at the time showed largely empty skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain as airlines halted services or rerouted aircraft.

Major aviation hubs in the Gulf region were among the hardest hit by the disruptions, as airports and airlines temporarily halted operations due to security concerns.

However, authorities say flight activity is gradually improving. Over the past 84 hours, more than 1,140 flights have been facilitated through Dubai’s airports as airlines adjust schedules and security conditions stabilize.

Between March 2 and March 5 alone, more than 500 flights departed from DXB and DWC, providing about 105,000 outbound seats to destinations across more than 80 countries.

Dubai Airports said it will continue to monitor developments closely while coordinating with airlines to ensure safe and efficient operations as conditions in the region gradually stabilize.