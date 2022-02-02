Emirates To Resume Flights Into Nigeria On Saturday

The rift between the Nigerian government and the United Arab Emirates has ended as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has lifted its ban on Emirates Airline.

Consequently, Emirates has said that it will resume flights to Nigeria on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Both parties locked horns when Emirates denied Air Peace the rights to Sharjah international airport in UAE, thus ‘violating’ Bilateral Air Services Agreement.

THE WHISTLER had reported that before President Muhammadu Buhari took over in 2015, Emirates Airline was operating 14 flight frequencies made up of seven each for Lagos and Abuja.

The flight frequency rose from 14 to 21 following a Bilateral Air Service Agreement between both countries.

Under the agreement, Nigeria and UAE are expected to operate 21 flights each.

But while Emirates Airline benefited from its 21 flight schedules, Nigeria could not benefit from the agreement as the country had no airline flying that route.

In December 2021, the NCAA reduced Emirates Airlines’ flight operations to Abuja airport from daily to once per week.

However, following positive negotiations, the FG has reinstated Emirates winter schedule with immediate effect.

The NCAA announced this in a statement titled, ‘Resumption of Scheduled Passenger Flights between Nigeria and UAE,’ that the airline’s slot has been restored.

NCAA said, “Following the review and acceptance of the “Safety Decision 2021-02 Issue 24”as released by United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) by the Federal Government, the Honorable Minister of Aviation has approved the reinstatement of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule with immediate effect. All parties have been informed accordingly.

“Consequently, Air peace and Emirates Airlines are liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries .

“All parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Travel Protocols of both countries.

“We wish to re-assure the traveling public that the Federal Government would continue to ensure the provision of air services while protecting national interests at all times.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the UAE based airline said it would resume daily flights into Lagos and Abuja Airports from the UAE from February 5.

“We are happy to announce that we are resuming flights to Nigeria, with daily service to and from Abuja and Lagos starting from 5 February,” Emirates tweeted on Wednesday.