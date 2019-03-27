‘Emperor’ Okorocha Has Fallen, Deputy Mocks Imo Gov

Advertisement

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, has mocked his boss, Rochas Okorocha, for losing his bid to make his son-in-law succeed him as governor of the state.

Okorocha, whose constitutionally allowed two terms as governor will lapse on May 29, had sought to make his son-in-law who doubles as his chief of staff, Uche Nwosu, take over from him.

But the move failed as Mr Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) lost the governorship election to Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. This came after Okorocha was suspended by the his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for supporting the governorship candidate of another party.

Meanwhile, uncertainty also surrounds Okorocha’s bid to go to the Senate as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had withheld his Certain of Return even after he was declared as winner of the recent Imo South senatorial election. INEC said its official declared the governor winner of the election “under duress”.

Speaking on the travails of Okorocha, Madumere said members of the APC and people in the state must be thankful for the their “liberation” from the hands of “the emperor” and “his family”.

The Deputy Governor said this while addressing a cross-section of APC faithful from his Mbaitoli local government area of the state on Tuesday.

“The truth is that we did not lose any election. Posterity will remember us well because we said no to bad leadership. We are on the side of the people. Our people surely will be appreciative of our effort in the journey to liberate our state from hands of the Emperor.

“It is true that we are not on the saddle today but we are rest assured that our people would always remember what we had to do to ensure they are not perennially enslaved and that their spirits are conquered by whims and caprices of just one man with his family,” said Madumere.