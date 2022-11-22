Employment Fraud: NSCDC Officer Gets 7 Years Jail

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Segun Odewale, a Superintendent with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Advertisement

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) secured his conviction on Tuesday.

He was convicted for defrauding an applicant the sum of N100,000 after promise of a job with the NSCDC.

He was sentenced by Hon. Justice M. O. Agboola of Osun State High Court 6B, Osogbo, on a three-count charge filed against him.

Odewale was charged under Section 10(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The defendant, through his lawyer, Mr. Muftau Abiodun Adediran, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as he was a first-time offender and a family man with many dependents.

Advertisement

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Elijah Akaakohol, confirmed that the defendant had no previous offences record with the Commission.

The defendant was sentenced to three years imprisonment on count one, and two years imprisonment on counts two and three respectively. All the sentences are to run concurrently

The recovered N100,000 have been forfeited to the Federal Government.

One of the counts read “Segun A. Odewale (M) sometimes in the year 2011 or thereabout being a public officer in the employment of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command did use your office as a staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to confer unfair advantage on yourself upon receipt of the sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) for yourself from one (name withheld) on account of a promise to secure employment for jher with the Nigerian jSecurity and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).”

A press statement by the ICPC on Tuesday, said the development is part of the measures to curb cases of job racketeering.

The ICPC had organized a Policy Dialogue on Entrenching Transparency in the Public Service Recruitment Process in Nigeria.

During the occasion, the Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) disclosed that the Commission had received about 100 petitions on recruitment scam from victims, and institutions.