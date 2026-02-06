‘Empty Condemnations After Mass Burials No Longer Acceptable’ — Atiku Slams FG

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described incessant killings in parts of Kwara, Kastina, and Benue as a clear confirmation that Nigeria has descended into a killing field.

Atiku said the situation shows the government has failed to protect its citizens, especially the vulnerable.

His condemnation followed a deadly attack on Tuesday night on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where dozens were reported dead after gunmen invaded the communities.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, later confirmed that 75 persons were killed in the Kaiama attack.

In a separate attack, gunmen invaded Doma village, Faskari Local Government, Ruwangodiya Constituency in the Northern part of Katsina State, leaving not fewer than 35 people dead.

In another incident, several persons were killed when bandits attacked the Abande community in Mbaikyor Ward of Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The former vice president, in a condolence message on Thursday night in Abuja, stressed that empty condemnations after mass burials are no longer acceptable, urging the security agencies to be more proactive, deliberate and preventive, not reactive.

“The reported massacres in parts of Kwara, Katsina and Benue are a damning confirmation that Nigeria has descended into a killing field,” his message read.

“The scale and frequency of these attacks expose a catastrophic failure of the state to protect the lives of its citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

“Empty condemnations after mass burials are no longer acceptable. Security must be proactive, deliberate and preventive, not reactive,” he added.

He further argued that communities that are repeatedly attacked must not be left in the hands of their devourers, rather should be protected against.

“Communities repeatedly attacked must not be left as open hunting grounds for criminals.

“I am deeply pained by these killings. I call on the Federal Government, states and communities to act decisively and in concert to end this bloodletting. The murder of even one Nigerian is an unforgivable failure,” he concluded.