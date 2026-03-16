EMT Foundation Brings Free Healthcare To Underserved Kogi Communities

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As part of its efforts to provide basic health care services to rural

Communities, the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation has carried out a medical outreach in Kogi state.

The outreach carried out in two communities, Ogene-Igah and Okpo consisted of Dental care, eye care, general checks and pediatrics. It is also inclusive of dental surgeries and eye surgeries

Speaking at the event, the Kogi State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Develoment, Aridaojo Anyebe said the medical outreach programme held in Olamaboro was born out of a genuine concern for the health and well-being of the people of Olamaboro Local Government Area.

He said, “Like many rural communities across the country, Olamaboro has long grappled with limited access to affordable and quality healthcare, with residents often having to travel long distances or bear costs they cannot afford simply to receive basic medical attention. It was this reality and the desire to directly address it that inspired my office and the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation to come together and bring healthcare relief to the heart of the community”.

According to Anyebe, “The outreach was conceived with clear and purposeful goals in mind. First and foremost, it aimed to provide free, accessible medical services to as many residents as possible, particularly the elderly, women, children, and other vulnerable groups who are often the most underserved.

“Beyond immediate treatment, the programme sought to identify underlying health conditions in the community through screenings and consultations, enabling early detection and timely intervention.

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“It also aimed to distribute essential medications to those in need, ensuring that no resident was turned away without receiving some form of care and support. For many that could not seek medical care it was brought to their doorstep.

Anyebe said the outreach was driven by the goal of restoring hope and reinforcing trust between the people and those who serve them. It was a statement that the lives of the people of Olamaboro matter, their health, dignity, and welfare are not afterthoughts but central priorities.

The collaboration between the Commissioner and the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation also set out to inspire a culture of giving back and community service, planting seeds for a future where the people of Olamaboro enjoy sustained access to healthcare.