Emulate NSIA’s Donation Of Patrol Vehicles To Police, IGP Tells Govt Agencies, Others

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has asked government agencies to emulate the donation of 16 patrol vehicles made by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to the Police Force.

Baba who said this in Abuja, explained that such gesture would assist in addressing the current spate of insecurity facing the country.

The Managing Director, NSIA, Uche Orji had on Tuesday handed-out 16 fully equipped Innoson Vehicle Carrier 4WD (full option) to the Police as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari last year to secure the Abuja-Kaduna- Kano road (AKR).

Also, the initiative under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), is aimed at equipping the police to better protect the lives of workers, residents, travelers as well as government assets along the AKR project which is presently ongoing.

While receiving the vehicles, the IGP commended the NSIA for the initiative, adding that it was coming at a time when steps are being taken to properly equip police personnel.

He said, “We call on other agencies to emulate the kind gesture of the NSIA who thought it wise to get presidential permission to assist the police.

“You can also extend your hands to other security agencies in other to ameliorate our infrastructure needs.

“The donation will in a greater way assist in the issue of patrol along those roads, or the issue of equipping in the police station that are along that road to enable constant patrol and intervention within the quickest possible means.

The IGP assured the NSIA that the Police will take into action any call for a strategic deployment of the vehicles in specific areas along the road.

The vehicles, according to the IGP, may be allocated to the commands along the axis for patrol and observation units to enhance confidence in the heart of travelers.

He added, “We want to appreciate your kind gesture, definitely it will assist us in performing better. We want to sincerely appreciate your pledge to assist in even maintaining the vehicles, we are also giving you these words that any time you may have to make observation in terms of the strategic deployment of these vehicles then we will adjust.

“We may decide to allocate it to the commands along the way for them to embark on patrol or any other decision we can collectively take so that they can be better used for the purpose they are given.

“What you have done will help assist the problem of many Nigerians who will like to see the police on the road while they travelling, so they will be confident that the road is good.”

The NSIA serves as the fund manager to the PIDF under which the Abuja-Kano Road project is being constructed, and it is currently playing a major role in ensuring the completion of the 165 kilometers road project.

The project has subsequently been rescoped to a full reconstruction of the entire 375km of the road spanning from Abuja to Kano through Zaria and Kaduna.