Encomiums On Ex-Anambra PPRO As DSP Ikenga Takes Over

Journalists in Anambra State, Wednesday, paid glowing tributes to outgoing police PRO, CSP Haruna Mohammed, describing him as a ‘square peg in a square hole’.



THE WHISTLER reports that the CSP Mohammed is now officer in charge of Alternative Dispute Resolution and Anti-Piracy unit in the state police command.

He is replaced by DSP Ikenganyia Tochukwu Anthony. Tochukwu joined the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet ASP on the 31st December, 2016. He holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). Until his posting as the command’s PPRO in Anambra State, the new PPRO was a staff officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Abuja. He is an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Mr Mohammed, in a release, said, “I want to seize this opportunity to once again thank Ndi Anambra and the general public for giving me all the necessary support to contribute my quota towards promoting safety and security in the state.”

THE WHISTLER correspondent in Awka described Haruna Mohammed as a square peg in a square hole. According to him, “It will seem that we have more crimes in Anambra. The truth is that Anambra police under Haruna were perfectly reported. I hope that the new PPRO can wear the shoes.”

According to Gbemi, another journalist “Haruna will be surely missed. God bless you for all did during your time in office. I personally appreciate you. May you experience astronomical progress in your new office.”

Reporter Nwa Iyooo said, “Okwuruoha Police Haruna Mohammed! We will miss you Nwanne m. Always prompt to reactions, responses and communication. You built a stable cordial relationship between the media constituency and the police. We celebrate your success in our dear state Anambra and wish you more prosperous service years in the Force. Welcome DSP Ikenganyia Tochukwu. We look forward to even a better working relationship with you.”



Elekwachi Chinedu also said , “Congrats to the outgoing Haruna for a job well done. Congrats to the incoming Tochukwu in anticipation of a more robust relationship.”

Joseph Chudy stated, “Haruna is indeed a wonderful police officer. God will surely make you prosper in your new assignment.”

Ngozi Obileri said, “You did well my oga. May God be with you. You are welcome Tochukwu. May God strengthen you for the onerous task. Together we can.”

According to Ikechukwu Okafor, “Finally CSP Haruna Mohammed drops pen as Anambra PPRO. We surely will miss you, but aiming for the top is more important. You have done well as PPRO. Wish you more wins.”

For Tony Efuna, “Ichie CSP Haruna, you changed the face of the office of PPRO Anambra Police Command for better, and as the saying goes, ‘good things never go unnoticed’. More elevations are on the way. Congrats on your new task, which to my mind, you will excel insha Allah.”