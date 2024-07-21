End Distraction, Allow Soludo Continue His Good Work – APGA, National Chairman Njoku Warns

623 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance or APGA, Mr Edozie Njoku, has warned against distracting Mr Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State from performing his function.

He called for unity and support for the governor and promised to unite APGA, and reconcile aggrieved members during a visit to HRH Igwe Onyekachi Ukpabi, in Aboh Mbaise Council Area of Imo State on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said political bickering is a source of distraction for the governor while urging that Soludo be allowed to focus on governance for Anambra people.

“The party can only progress when members are united. We call on aggrieved members to put aside their differences and unite to strengthen the party to enable it achieve its common goals.

“My leadership will be marked by the principles of internal democracy, equity, fairness and the rule of law.

“We call on all national, state and local government officials of the party to take the privilege of leadership seriously and abide by the laws and guiding principles laid by the founder of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie.

“APGA is a national party not a regional party and the leadership of this great party is a divine privilege.

“As party members, we cannot continue fighting and this is why I am extending the olive branch to our aggrieved members, for united we stand.”

He added, “APGA should not be fighting APGA. All the elected officers should wake up for reconciliation, so as to move APGA forward.

“Under my watch, we are going to work towards making life for our people better. We want to make APGA a political party that is organised and responsible to the society for it is a national party.”

He stressed that allowing Soludo to concentrate on his work “is better and the way forward for our party. Don’t be bothering Prof. Charles Soludo with political bickerings. Allow him to concentrate.

“In as much as I cannot stop him from being the Governor, it is my humble plea that he should be allowed to focus. We are for peace and believe you me, APGA will be run well under my watch,” Njoku, who was celebrating his victory at the supreme court as the chairman of APGA said.