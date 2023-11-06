End Internet Fraud On Campuses, EFCC Chairman Charges Heads Of Tertiary Institutions

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede has called on heads of tertiary institutions across the country to join hands with the Commission in tackling the rising tide of internet fraud among students of tertiary institutions.

This was days after the Commission arrested about 69 students of the OAU Ile-Ife, suspected to be internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the Commission on Wednesday.

Olukoyede made this call through the Ilorin Zonal Commander of EFCC, ACEI Michael Nzekwe in an interactive session with Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of Tertiary Institutions in Kogi State, at the Ilorin Zonal Command Office in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Chairman said this was in furtherance of their meeting earlier held on May 4, 2023 in Kwara State as part of the proactive measures by the Command to checkmate cybercrime in the state.

The EFCC boss called on authorities of tertiary institutions to put in place measures that would discourage students from indulging in crimes.

He however didn’t leave out parents in this, as he also called on parents to be more committed to the moral upbringing of their children in schools in order to bolster the prevention agenda of his administration.

Olukoyede said: “The Commission can achieve the task of ridding the country of corruption, if every institution gets involved and actively participates in the fight against the menace.

“Higher institutions must endeavour to change the current negative narrative regarding the quality of education in Nigeria, because a corruption-free Nigeria is possible if every individual is proactively and sincerely involved in the fight against corruption.”