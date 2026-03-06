EndSARS: Coroner Gives LASUTH 14 Days To Explain Whereabouts Of Corpse

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Coroner Court investigating the death of journalist Pelumi Onifade has given the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) 14 days to explain the whereabouts of an unidentified corpse tagged 1385.

LASUTH reportedly received the corpse from the Ikorodu General Hospital on November 3, 2020, and conducted a post-mortem examination later that month.

Onifade was a young journalist with Gboah TV who was reportedly shot and arrested while covering the #EndSARS protests on October 24, 2020. He was found dead in a mortuary in southwestern Lagos State on October 30, 2020, according to the family’s lawyer, Lekan Egberongbe.

Following the identification of Onifade’s body by his family, the police denied that he was among those they had arrested on October 24.

They claimed to have found his body on the ground at an unspecified location before depositing it in the mortuary, Egberongbe said.

His case has since remained in court over the unresolved circumstances surrounding his death.

In an email to THE WHISTLER, Idowu Adewale, Communications Officer of Media Rights Agenda (MRA), said the investigating magistrate, Mrs. Temitope Oladele, issued the fresh order during proceedings on March 3, 2026.

The order came at the request of Mr. Alimi Adamu, who appeared alongside Mr. Monday Arunsi and Mr. Somto Afulukwe as lawyers to the MRA and the Onifade family.

The fresh order followed LASUTH’s failure to comply with an earlier directive issued on November 18, 2025, which had instructed the hospital to produce “a comprehensive and specific report” relating to the body.

The report, according to the coroner, is to cover all relevant information concerning the body reportedly received from Ikorodu General Hospital on November 3, 2020 by Mr. Oluwole Shina Folorunsho, on behalf of the Chief Pathologist of Lagos State, Prof. John Obafunwa for post-mortem examination.

Adamu told the court he had received confirmation that a protracted strike at LASUTH, which had stalled progress since the November 2025 order, had been called off. He then asked whether the Coroner had received any compliance report from the hospital.

The Coroner asked whether the earlier order had been duly served on the hospital. Mr. Arunsi confirmed it had been served in January 2026, though he noted there was no proof of service in the court’s file. He promised to follow up with the court’s bailiff, who had previously indicated that proof of service had been filed.

The Coroner also asked whether the lawyers had visited LASUTH after the strike ended. Arunsi confirmed he had visited the hospital’s administrative block, where officials acknowledged receiving the court’s order but were unable to confirm whether the hospital had complied.

Adamu observed that the November 2025 order had been directed generally at LASUTH rather than at a specific official, and applied for a fresh order targeting the Chief Medical Director directly. The Coroner granted the application, ordering the CMD “to give a report of the body with the tag number 1385 said to have been received on behalf of LASUTH on 3rd November 2020 from Ikorodu General Hospital, within fourteen (14) days of receipt of this Order.”

The matter was subsequently adjourned to March 24, 2026.

The coroner’s inquest into Onifade’s death was convened on the orders of a Federal High Court in Lagos, following a suit brought by MRA against the Police and the Lagos State Government demanding, among other things, a full investigation into the journalist’s death.

In his judgment delivered on July 19, 2024, Justice Ayokunle Olayinka Faji directed the Attorney-General of Lagos State to take all necessary steps to ensure an investigation into the circumstances of Onifade’s death, conduct a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death, and identify and prosecute those responsible.