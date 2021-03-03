EndSARS: Ebonyi Govt Sets Aside N3bn For Youth Empowerment

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi, Wednesday, announced the release of N3bn to empower youths in the state as part of initiatives to cushion the effects of the #EndSARS protest. He stated this in Abakaliki when he declared open the Ebonyi #End SARS Youth Summit.

He used the forum to announce that his administration had set the ball rolling to ensure maximum youth appointments and participation in the governance of the state. He added that the All Progressives Congress in the state would ensure that youths also get into elective positions. He therefore appealed to the youths to be good ambassadors of the state by being virtuous.

In his words, “When youths burn down police stations, it would seem as if the hands of police operatives were tied in the situation. It will however not be beneficial to the police to waste the blood of youths, but we should not continue in sin that grace may abound. There are several activities carried out by a minute percentage of youths, which are unprofitable and detrimental to society.”

He further reiterated the commitment of Southeast governors towards youth organizations that do not perpetrate crimes, adding that such organizations would always get the blessings of the governors to accomplish their noble goals.

According to him, “The Southeast governors are not against any positive youth organizations; we are ready to work with them to achieve a productive society that will benefit all.”

Umahi said the youth empowerment initiative was the first of such in the country, noting that it was a brain child of President Muhammadu Buhari towards addressing youth agitations on the EndSARS protests of 2020.

Quoting him, “This opportunity would enable you to dialogue and make recommendations on ways the country should be governed because the future belongs to you. The resource persons, who cut across various segments of national life, will educate you on paths to success and ways to positively build the nation.”

The chairman of the occasion and former governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi, told the youths to utilise the opportunities offered by the summit maximally. He also described youths as indispensable in society.

The chairman of the organising committee, Mr Eze Nwachukwu, said that some youths at the event would represent the state at the national level of the summit.



The resource persons were drawn from religious bodies, civil society organizations and football legends, Kanu Nwankwo and Peter Rufai, who mentored the youths on positive living.