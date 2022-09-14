EndSARS: FCT Panel Shared N431.8m Compensation To 100 Victims Of Police Brutality – NHRC

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday awarded the sum of N289.383.94 million as compensation to victims of police brutality.

The NHRC, through the Federal Capital Territory Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violation by defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Units of the Nigeria Police, gave cheques (in form of dummy cheques) to the victims on Wednesday.

The panel was constituted following the fall out of the #EndSARS protests by Nigerians in 2020.

Protesters had condemned the widespread fundamental rights violation by a number of Police officers.

Recall that the panel had in December 2021 awarded N146 million to 27 (petitioners) victims of Police brutality, as compensation.

The fresh compensation brings the total monies awarded to N431.8m.

“A grand total of N431.8m has therefore been paid as compensation to 100 victims of police brutality by the NHRC in the period of ten months,” the NHRC said in a statement on Facebook.

Recipients of the compensation were victims of extra Judicial killings, torture, inhuman degradation, illegal arrest and business confiscation by police.