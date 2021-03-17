EndSARS: Mother Seeks Justice Over Son’s Disappearance After Arrest 3Yrs Ago

47 SHARES Share Tweet

A petitioner, Hilda Ezeala has demanded the whereabouts of her son who was reportedly arrested by operatives of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) more than three years ago.

Ezeala, who appeared before the Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violation in Abuja on Tuesday, said her son, Eric Ezeala, disappeared on July 17, 2017, after he was whisked away by operatives of the police unit.

She mentioned that the police had called and asked her to come to the Owerri SARS office with her Lawyer. She added that upon her arrival, the operatives informed her that her son had been transferred to Abuja.

Narrating further, Hilda said she received a call from her daughter-in-law, who said she had seen Eric in Abuja but advised that coming to Abuja was not a good idea.

“I inquired from her if I should come over to Abuja in the light of the recent development but she declined,” she said.

Hilda said 2 weeks later, her daughter-in-law came to her house with bouncers and policemen “and I asked her where my son was and she responded that he was hit on the eye and got injured and that I should go to Ikeja SARS and look for him”.

Meanwhile, Hilda said the bouncers began loading her belongings into their vehicle and when she sought to know why they were packing her belongings; her daughter-in-law told her the items will be used to find her son.

She then went to Ikeja SARS but could not see her son.

The complainant told the panel that the family had earlier obtained a judgment from the FCT high court sitting in Jabi, asking that her son be produced before any court of competent jurisdiction to face trial.

According to her, the judgment was served on both the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma but to date, the order has not been obeyed.

While cross-examining the complainant, the counsel to the police, DCP James Idachaba said the police didn’t deem it fit to enter any of the houses within the neighbourhood except her house which showed there was a reason for arresting her son.

Idachaba under cross-examination further asked the complainant if it was true that her Son Eric was paraded alongside Evans the alleged kidnapper and she answered in the affirmative.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to 14 April 2021