EndSARS: Nigerians React To Killing Of Kolade Johnson By Police

The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) has come under heavy attack by Nigerians following the death of one Kolade Johnson.
It was learnt that Johnson, 36, was watching the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham, outside a Kingstine-Jo outlet in Mangoro, near the international airport in Ikeja, Lagos, when police officers opened fired while trying to arrest a suspect.
He passed on when a stray bullet shot by a police officer hit him.
Dennis Ikpoba, a friend of Johnson, said the Police wanted to apprehend a man, Ismail Folorunsho, they thought was a criminal suspect because of his dreadlocks.
“They wanted to arrest Ismail who is known to everyone in the area and people quickly gathered to find out why.
”We later learnt that it was because he had dreadlocks that they wanted to arrest, fearing he might be a criminal.
He said the officers were from the police anti-cultism unit operating around Lagos, adding that the shooting of Johnson did not appear to be intentional.
Nigerians on twitter, in reaction to the incident have knocked the police for killing a civilian, urging the federal government to end the operations of the anti-robbery squad.
The police was yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.