EndSARS: Nigerians React To Killing Of Kolade Johnson By Police

The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) has come under heavy attack by Nigerians following the death of one Kolade Johnson.

It was learnt that Johnson, 36, was watching the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham, outside a Kingstine-Jo outlet in Mangoro, near the international airport in Ikeja, Lagos, when police officers opened fired while trying to arrest a suspect.

He passed on when a stray bullet shot by a police officer hit him.

Dennis Ikpoba, a friend of Johnson, said the Police wanted to apprehend a man, Ismail Folorunsho, they thought was a criminal suspect because of his dreadlocks.

“They wanted to arrest Ismail who is known to everyone in the area and people quickly gathered to find out why.

”We later learnt that it was because he had dreadlocks that they wanted to arrest, fearing he might be a criminal.

He said the officers were from the police anti-cultism unit operating around Lagos, adding that the shooting of Johnson did not appear to be intentional.

Nigerians on twitter, in reaction to the incident have knocked the police for killing a civilian, urging the federal government to end the operations of the anti-robbery squad.

See twitter reactions below:

F-SARZ sent two young guys to their early grave today. The stray bullet one at the viewing center & the other at Magoro area.

Nigeria is Hell!#EndSARS #EndPolicebrutality pic.twitter.com/X9pYyZTkAm — FALCON ♥️♥️ (@originalcharger) April 1, 2019

This is so sad, a young upcoming guy killed just like that. Rest in peace Kolade but let your spirit torment the guys that did this to you. #EndSARS — JEHOVAH REIGNS! (@ayomydex7) April 1, 2019

I seriously don’t know when our hair became a crime indicate in Nigeria. The #police and #sars now see dreadlocks as a criminal look while the real criminals are the ones with bald hair and wear fake cheap suits. #EndSARS — YAYO🔥🔥 (@kaylaadmas12345) April 1, 2019

Let speak up against police brutality, so many innocent life is been lost everyday. #Endsars — KING_ENITAN (@king_enitan) April 1, 2019

SARS is not generating any form of revenue for the country #EndSARS — Hon. Philip Anibasa (@floxyphil) April 1, 2019

When I'm moving at night, I should be only afraid of thugs and robbers not police also.#EndSARS #RemoveTheirArms #TakeAwayTheirGuns — Toni Johnson (@Tonijohnson100) April 1, 2019

https://twitter.com/gerradcc/status/1112665649141239809

I am sorry man

UR country failed you😞

please we have to stick this time

we aint stopping till #ENDSARS 💪 https://t.co/a8QkUMSWc3 — Sunshyno (@Sunshyno2) April 1, 2019

Why am I angry? go and check. Police Brutality majorly happens from Benue down South. Tell me the last time you heard a Police Officer killed someone in the North? Kolade Johnson is dead because all we know how to do is hide behind keypads to rant #EndSARS — Olubo (Adanu) (@MOAdanu) April 1, 2019

When did dreadlocks become an offense? How could sagging your trousers now a crime. When did tattoo drawings not legit?#EndSARS — Chiazo Pk Egbukwu (@ChiazorSpeaks) April 1, 2019

https://twitter.com/duchess_mara/status/1112665363492286464

before goin out you have to calculate yourself, where you'd have to drive through,which road they could possibly be, if where you goin is worth the risk of gettin exposed to being harassed,extorted or gunned, you ain't hidin from nun but the Police #TalesOfANigerianYouth #ENDSARS — MARCH KING 31💎🇳🇬 (@KY_FAWKES69) April 1, 2019

I’ll never forget been harassed by SARS men last year. They alleged my drivers license issued by the FRSC was fake, I was scared for life, one said he’ll fire me and waste me. This is the harsh reality faced by Nigerians on a daily basis. They don’t care about us… #EndSARS — MENA (@mena_reke) April 1, 2019

March was a terrible month. The grim reaper was everywhere reaping from where it didn't sow. We lost @pius_adesanmi, our friend and native of our person. I thought his death was the last…#ENDSARS — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) April 1, 2019

Waking up to this news break my heart, i cried seeing this pictures 😭… Seriously I don't know kayode johnson but no one , no Nigerian deserve such brutal death. The agony of loss the wife is going through can't be comprehend. The thought of raising a fatherless child.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/DRjyVN7XYO — #ENDSARS#RIPkoladejohnson (@hyperboll) April 1, 2019

Can we just accept that this SARS Thing is a scam and a way of killing every successful youth? Is every young successful person a fraudster? wetin we do una abeg? #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/S4qxoqYiLL — Sulaimon Oriyomi (@Yomi_Maverick) April 1, 2019

I feel the worse form of terrorism is when those charged with protecting lives of citizens, are the ones responsible for taking them. To be a youth in Nigeria shouldn't be a crime. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/tVC81l5hXL — Ik Ugwumba (@ikennaugwumba) April 1, 2019

The police was yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.