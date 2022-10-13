EndSARS: Reactions As Obi Campaign Appoints Ex-Military Spokesman To Advisory Council

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The appointment of Major-General John Enenche (rtd), former military spokesperson into the presidential campaign council of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has drawn the ire of Nigerians, mostly youths, over Enenche’s comments during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

Obi who released his campaign council list on Wednesday appointed the former military spokesperson to the presidential advisory council.

The development, however, did not sit well with a number of Obi’s supporters who described Enenche’s inclusion in the list as a betrayal of Nigerian youths – who are believed to make the bulk of the LP candidate’s support base.

Enenche, a former Director of Information at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, had described a live video from the Lekki tollgate incident where the military opened live fire on #EndSARS protesters as ‘photoshop’

“…Up till this morning before I came here, I even got analysts, people that have analysed the various videos and they were cropped and photoshopped,” Enenche who was defence spokesman at that time, said of the Lekki tollgate shootings.”

However, the judicial commission of inquiry set up by the Lagos state government, confirmed that the military indeed opened live ammunition on and killed at least 9 protesters.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed that 2 people died during the incident.

Reacting, a number of Obi’s supporters condemned the move, questioning why a man who justified the killing of unarmed youths is part of Peter Obi’s ‘youth movement’

Fisayo Soyombo, an investigative journalist and one of the LP candidate’s vocal supporters, said the inclusion the former military spokesperson in the campaign council shows that Obi is ‘one of them’, a reference to Nigeria’s ruling class which the former Anambra governor seeks to replace.

“By appointing John Enenche, an officer who claimed photos and videos of slain #EndSARS protesters were ‘photoshopped’, into his presidential campaign council, Peter Obi confirms what many have always said: he is ‘one of them’.

“Enenche acted as an enemy of the youth and with blithe disregard for the sanctity of human life. He and anyone who chooses to have him on his campaign team are both enemies of the people and deserve no place near the nation’s highest political office. Pure and simple.

“If you slated Bola Tinubu (like many of us have done) in the past for querying what protesters were doing at the toll gate at the time they were shot, but you’ll defend Obi on Enenche, that kind of stance is called HYPOCRISY,” he added.

Rinu Oduala, who was part of the early organisers of the #EndSARS campaign, said, “If you are part of those who helped the Nigerian Government to spread lies about the massacre of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate & all over the country, Nigeria will happen to you!”

On his part, another investigative journalist, Daniel Ojukwu said, “Obi once said he would pick a VP who would be able to lead in his stead; someone who shares his values. If this is his blueprint, then the appointment of Enenche cannot be excused. It is a conscious effort at picking like minds. He did this.”

Osagyefo Uzochi noted that while the inclusion of Enenche in the PCC might be strategic, the former military spokesperson’s comment on the Lekki tollgate incident was unforgivable.

“My own beef with the Peter Obi PCC is the inclusion of Gen. John Enenche (Rtd). Much as his inclusion is strategic and might come with some weight, I won’t forget his role in the #EndSARS massacre. He was the one who said DJ Switch’s IG live was photoshop. I can’t forgive that.”

@Nkemchor_, another ‘die-hard’ supporter of the Obidient movement called on Enenche to apologize and renounce his views on the Lekki incident.

“I am not going to make excuses for General Enenche. The OBIdient Movement is meant to usher in a New Nigeria rooted on Accountability to the Nigerian People Nobody is perfect but I am of the opinion that he should publicly denounce his statement on End SARS to remain on that list.”