‘Enemies Framing Me As Emma Powerful For Jail – Kanu’s Brother Alleges

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has raised alarm over what he described as a plot by “Igbo enemies” to frame and jail him the same way his brother was jailed.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment a few weeks ago and was sent to the Sokoto Prison over accusations of treason and incitement to kill.

However, his younger brother, Prince Kanu, has denied being Emma Powerful, the spokesperson of IPOB, in a statement he issued on Sunday, describing it as a “sinister plot” to also imprison him like his brother.

Prince Emmanuel said an article by one Stanley George claimed that a growing narrative suggests he is operating under the pseudonym “Emma Powerful.” The article, titled “Prince Fineboy Kanu, the Emma Powerful Controversy, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s Call for Peace in the South East,” was published on City Post.

The article alleged that agitation for Biafra had become a “family business” for the Kanus.

While accusing Emma Powerful of “setting the South East ablaze” through inflammatory statements, the article claimed that “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has emerged as one of the few consistent voices calling for restraint, calm, and a return to dialogue.”

But Kanu’s brother dismissed the publication as “a sponsored media propaganda by the enemies of Ndigbo to incite the security agencies against him in furtherance of the secret agenda to permanently weaken the Igbo nation.”

Vehemently denying being the same person as Emma Powerful, Prince Emmanuel described the attempt to link him to identity theft as “too lame and laughable.”

Prince Emmanuel, who said he is preoccupied with caring for his brother, noted that he would not have responded to the article if not for the need to set the record straight for unsuspecting readers.

The statement read in part, “Ordinarily, I would have refrained from signifying this gibberish with a response if not for those who are gullible. My major concentration at the moment is to provide care for my brother who is a prisoner of conscience and victim of Nigeria’s injustice and entrenched hatred for the Igbo.

“We know that this is an orchestrated plot by the enemies to frame me up, and possibly confine me to a place the way they did to my brother.

“It is no longer in doubt that some traitors disguised as Igbo leaders are conniving with the enemies to sabotage the interest of Ndigbo.

“They are already known for who they are, and no amount of media propaganda or blackmail will change the public perception about their true identity. But they should remember that history will judge them.”

Prince Emmanuel further argued that security agencies “are not in doubt of the existence or identity of Emma Powerful who has once granted a telephone interview to Channels Television,” urging the public to disregard what he called a “misleading malicious article.”