Enemies Of Nigeria Behind Calls To Cancel Tantita Contract – Eradiri

A former President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has urged Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore calls for the cancellation of the oil and gas security surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services (TSS), describing those behind the agitation as enemies of Nigeria.

Eradiri said individuals pushing for the termination of the contract were unprogressive elements and conflict merchants who were only interested in returning the Niger Delta to an era of rampant illegal oil bunkering, violence and instability.

Speaking on the development, the former IYC leader said it was shocking that some people, out of jealousy and hatred for Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo and founder of Tantita, were campaigning against a company that had significantly contributed to stabilizing the security situation in the region.

According to him, the surveillance contract awarded to Tantita remains one of the positive initiatives inherited and sustained by the administration of President Tinubu, noting that the arrangement had helped curb conflicts that previously caused a sharp decline in Nigeria’s oil production.

Eradiri explained that the success of Tantita’s operations had restored relative peace across the Niger Delta, making the region one of the most peaceful zones in the country.

The former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths and later Environment recalled that before the contract was awarded, organizations such as the Ijaw Youths Council and the Ijaw National Congress (INC), alongside other agitators in the region, had consistently demanded the involvement of local communities in the protection of oil and gas facilities within their areas.

He said the Federal Government responded to the agitation by engaging Tompolo and his company because of his proven discipline, strong community engagement and organizational capacity.

Eradiri further stated that since Tantita and its partners, including Mathew Tonlagha of Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, assumed responsibility for the contract, they had ensured that its benefits reached stakeholders across the Niger Delta.

He noted that the Managing Director of Tantita, Keston Pondei, alongside Tonlagha, had demonstrated generosity by supporting the less privileged and investing resources to address community needs in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

The former IYC president, who is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, said Tantita had created thousands of jobs for youths across the nine Niger Delta states, thereby improving livelihoods and reducing the incentives for criminal activities in the region.

He added that the engagement of local youths by the security firm had also contributed to peaceful festive periods and safer travel across major roads in the region, particularly the East-West Road.

Eradiri also alleged that political opponents of President Tinubu were sponsoring the campaign against Tantita because they perceived Tompolo’s support for the President and his commitment to mobilizing support for him ahead of the 2027 elections as a threat to their political ambitions.

He therefore appealed to President Tinubu to consider the gains already recorded under the surveillance contract and explore ways to expand it rather than reduce or cancel it.

According to him, those criticizing the contract had chosen to ignore the difficult past of the Niger Delta and would not be present if the region slipped back into instability.

Eradiri further praised Tompolo’s leadership and discipline, noting that despite his influence and resources, he continues to reside within his community, focusing on strategies to maintain peace and safeguard oil and gas infrastructure in the region.

He also commended Tonlagha for his contributions to engineering and construction within the oil and gas sector, describing him as a key partner in efforts aimed at deepening peace and stability across the Niger Delta.