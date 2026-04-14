Energia Appoints Oladimeji Bashorun As Chief Executive Officer

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Energia Limited has announced the appointment of Oladimeji Bashorun as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following the vacancy created by the exit of Mr Chidi Egonu.

Bashorun, who previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), steps into the role following years of providing strategic and operational leadership within the organisation.

According to the company, during his tenure as COO, he was at the helms of affairs of the company’s operations, driving operational efficiency and supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy.

A seasoned oil and gas professional, with over two decades of industry experience, Bashorun held several technical and leadership roles at Shell Petroleum Development Company and later at Sahara Upstream prior to joining Energia.

In these positions, he contributed to operational leadership, asset management, and initiatives focused on improving operational stability and performance.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of Energia, George Osahon, said: “Oladimeji Bashorun has demonstrated exceptional leadership and deep industry expertise during his time as Chief Operating Officer. His commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth has been instrumental to Energia’s progress.

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The Board is confident that under his leadership as the Chief Executive Officer, the Company will continue to strengthen its position as a key player in the industry, while delivering sustained value to its stakeholders.”

Speaking on his new role, Bashorun said, “I am honoured to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Energia. Working closely with a talented team that drives the company’s success, I look forward to building on our achievements and advancing Energia’s commitment to operational excellence, responsible energy development, and value creation for our stakeholders.”

Under Bashorun’s leadership, Energia will continue to focus on strengthening operational performance, expanding strategic opportunities, and contributing to Nigeria’s energy security while maintaining commitment to environmental stewardship and community development.