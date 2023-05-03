Energy Transition Crucial In Driving Economic Growth In Africa, Says Kyari

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari has identified energy transition as a crucial factor in driving the growth and development of the African economy.

He said this during the Nigerian Oil Industry Awards Dinner and Cocktail event held on the sidelines of the 2023 Offshore Technology Conference.

The event was organized by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, and it provides an excellent opportunity to connect and network with the NNPC’s international business partners

Kyari was represented at the event by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Adokiye Tombomieye,

The theme of the 2023 OTC is “Delivering the Future of Offshore Energy,” specifically focusing on Africa and Nigeria.

Kyari said, “The future of the offshore energy industry is of great importance to our nation, and we must work together to ensure its success.

“Energy access is a crucial factor for driving economic growth and development, and Africa’s energy transition will play a vital role in achieving this goal.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has made significant strides in meeting the energy needs of Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country.

“However, there is still much work to be done to ensure that the energy transition in Africa is successful, equitable, and sustainable.”

He called on all stakeholders to collaborate to meet the global trend towards cleaner and more sustainable energy.

This, he stated, includes governments, international organizations, financial institutions, and the private sector.

“At NNPC Limited, we have always believed in the power of partnerships, and we are proud to have partnered with PETAN on numerous occasions.

“We value our relationship with the Association and look forward to continuing to work together to promote the growth and development of the Nigerian oil and gas industry,” he added.