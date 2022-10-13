Energy Transitioning Changing Business Decisions, Consumer Choices—Kyari

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari has said that the transition from fossil fuel to more cleaner energy sources is affecting the way decisions are being taken in the business environment.

Advertisement

Kyari said this on Thursday during a keynote address he gave at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) 50th Anniversary Conference.

The GCEO spoke on the topic “Training, innovation and technological development from the perspective of a public sector in the oil and gas industry.”

He said with the dynamic nature of the business environment, there is no company that can predict with accuracy events that would unfold in the next ten years.

Nigeria is pursuing energy transition in order to promote economic growth and is massively investing in gas so as to reduce carbon emissions whilst continuing to exploit hydrocarbon resources.

Currently, natural gas is the energy transition fuel for Nigeria and the government is seeking investments to be able to deliver this energy in the most sustainable manner.

Africa has natural gas reserves of over 620 trillion cubic feet as of 2021, as most countries including Nigeria have chosen gas as a transition fuel.

Nigeria has the largest natural gas deposit in the continent with over 200 trillion cubic feet.

Photo From The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) 50th Anniversary Conference

Kyari said that owners of businesses particularly in the oil and gas sector are transiting, noting that the transition is not only in the manner they conduct businesses, but the very business they conduct.

He said, “As we are all aware, energy transition is real, companies are making massive decisions around how their businesses run.

“The energy industry landscape is changing because companies and consumers are changing their habits and decisions. Owners of businesses particularly in the oil and gas sector are transiting. And the transition is not only on the manner they conduct businesses but the very business they conduct.

“Today, we are not sure about any company that has a clear plan of what will happen in the next ten years. No one will tell you what will happen in the next ten years and in respect of technological changes, no one can tell you what will happen in the next one year.

“So, there is a rapid change in the business environment, there is a rapid change in choices and also this comes on the backdrop of technology.”