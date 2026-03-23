Engineer Posing As Visa Agent ‘Swindles’ Three Victims Of N19.9m

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Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced investigations into the activities of a suspected serial fraudster.

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Oyewale said the suspect was facing interrogation for allegedly obtaining N19.9m from three victims under the pretence of assisting them to process visas.

He listed the three petitioners to include Osmond Ugwu, Ugwu Chidubem and Amadiani Chinedu who alleged that they were defrauded by the suspect.

According to him, Ugwu claimed that he met the suspect in 2018 when he was proposing to travel abroad.

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“The suspect reportedly presented himself as a visa agent, and lured him with an offer of a Red-cross sponsored visa to the United States of America at the cost of N1.8 million, excluding his flight ticket.

“Ugwu allegedly paid N4 million for the arrangement as well as other payments, which brought the total sum the suspect collected from him to N11.8 million.”

Oyewale also said that the second petitioner, Chidubem, claimed that the suspect conspired with his friend to defraud him of the sum of N5.9million.

“The suspect assured Chidubem that he will procure genuine documents for him to further pursue his football career abroad.

“The third victim, Chinedu, in his own petition alleged that the suspect defrauded him to the tune of N2.2m to procure a work permit and an accompanying visa to enable him to migrate to Australia

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“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 44-year old suspect who is an electrical engineer, was parading himself as a visa processing agent who helps people to migrate abroad easily.

“It was also discovered that he is not a licensed travel agent,” Oyewale said.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.