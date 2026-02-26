Eniola Badmus Threatens Legal Action Over Prostitution Allegation

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress and Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearings, Eniola Badmus, has vowed to pursue legal action against an X user who accused her of running a prostitution network linking young women to top film executives and Nigerian politicians.

The allegation was posted on Thursday by an X user identified as #Femzydr1, who claimed that the popular Yoruba actress had been operating as a private pimp within the Nigerian movie industry.

The post further alleged that she used her connections to link young girls to directors, movie executives, and powerful politicians, and that her political appointment was a reward for such activities.

He wrote, “Popular Yoruba Actress Eniola Badmus is reportedly a private pimp in Nigeria and in the movie industry, linking young girls up with top directors, movie executives, and Nigerian politicians. She surely gained entry into the political scene through this network, and many young girls have been exploited & used for different purposes by politicians through her connections.

Reacting swiftly on her verified X account, Badmus dismissed the claims as entirely false and warned that she would not let the matter go unchallenged.

“This is the attention you’ve been craving for, so let’s get into it. This is a false accusation and the authorities will step in. Let it be known that we do not forgive in this zone,” the actress wrote.

In a subsequent development, the accuser, @Femzydr1, issued a public apology, retracting the claims and admitting fault.

“I sincerely apologize to Ms. Eniola Badmus, her family, friends, fans, and everyone affected by my recent tweet. The post accusing her of exploitation, linking young girls to movie and political figures, and pimping was wrong, irresponsible, and made without evidence. I deeply regret spreading such damaging and false information,” the user wrote.

THE WHISTLER reports that in 2023, Ego Okoye, a TikToker, accused her of running a prostitution syndicate targeting women who had undergone cosmetic surgery.

During police questioning, Okoye admitted that a friend had offered her N200,000 to make the false claims and apologised to Badmus.

Badmus rejected the apology and took the case to court, where the Lagos high court sentenced Okoye to three years in prison or an option to pay a fine of N150,000.