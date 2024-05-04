Eno To Akpabio: Use Your Office To Realize Ibom Deep Seaport, Petroleum Depot, Others

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has appealed to Senator Godswill Akpabio, in his capacity as the President of the Senate, to assist the State in achieving the development of the Ibom Deep Seaport, a Palm Oil Refinery, and a Petroleum Products Depot within the State.

The governor made the plea during a meeting with the Senate President and at a State Banquet held in recognition of Akpabio and other Senators visiting the Government House in Uyo.

He stated that the development of the seaport, which has the deepest water draught in Nigeria, will be an economic catalyst for Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said “Since the creation of this state and especially the return of democracy, we have been blessed with very patriotic and dedicated leaders from the days of Obong Attah to the uncommon era of my grandfather, the Senate President, to my political father, immediate past Governor Udom Emmanuel to date.

“Past governors before me did a lot for the state during their times; all we have to do now is to maintain those facilities and also put in place some new infrastructure where necessary.

“As a government, we will continue to partner with you and President Tinubu.

“Your love and commitment to the unity of our dear state are enough to put the state on a high pedestal of development.

“God brought me at this time, by His Grace, to bring about the reconciliation of His people. As they say, united we stand, divided we fall. If we must get anything for our state at the federal level and want our state to remain the envy of others, we have no alternative but to work together as a team.

“Mr. Senate President, we are privileged as a State to have you as the Number 3 man in the nation.

“We urge you to help us get the Federal Government to partner with the State in the development of the Ibom Deep Sea Port Project. We want you to work with us to realize our Palm Oil Processing initiative by partnering to develop Modern Mills and Refining Facilities. We also need a petroleum depot in the State to reduce the suffering of our people in getting products.”