‘Enough Is Enough’ — Doherty Renews Call For State Police

Former governorship candidate in Lagos State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Funso Doherty, has renewed calls for the urgent establishment of state police as insecurity continues to escalate across Nigeria.

Doherty condemned the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the deadly armed attack on a church in Kwara State, describing the incessant violence as unacceptable.

“Again, we hear tragic news of cruel and brazen attacks on helpless communities of Nigerians like us in Kebbi and Kwara,” he wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

“As we reach out in love to those affected, we say enough is enough. This must stop. The case for State Policing has never been stronger. NOW is the time to act.”

THE WHISTLER reports that more than 24 schoolgirls were abducted by armed men during an overnight raid on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attack came just days after the state government held a security summit in Birnin Kebbi on November 10.

Eyewitnesses said the terrorists overpowered the school’s security personnel and moved swiftly through the premises before herding the students into the nearby forest. The vice principal, who attempted to protect the girls, was shot dead during the assault.

On Tuesday, bandits also carried out coordinated attacks in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing two people and injuring one.

The violence, which occurred inside a church and along the Ilorin–Kabba Road, forced travellers to abandon their vehicles and flee into surrounding bushes for safety.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said a worshipper died on the spot, while another body was later recovered in the bush.

“The Kwara State Police Command confirms an attempted bandit attack in Eruku, which occurred at about 18:00 hours today, 18th November, 2025.

“The DPO Eruku and his team of police operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, swiftly responded to the sound of gunshots emanating from the outskirts of the town, prompting the hoodlums to flee into the bush.

“Police confirmed that a male victim, Mr Aderemi, was fatally shot inside the church, while another, Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi, was found dead in the bush.

“A vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for treatment,” she said.

The Kwara attack occurred less than 48 hours after the abduction of the Kebbi schoolgirls, intensifying public anxiety over the rising wave of mass kidnappings and targeted attacks on rural communities.

These incidents also come amid heightened conversations about alleged systematic persecution of Christian communities in parts of the country.