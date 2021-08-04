‘Enough Is Enough’, Ohanaeze Condemns Enugu Killings

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, Wednesday, condemned the killings at Okpokwu-Mgbuji community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

THE WHISTLER reports that about eight persons were killed by alleged herders who invaded the community on Sunday. It was further gathered that the perpetrators were alleged masterminds of mayhems in Ebonyi State, who were dislodged by the Ebuebeagu security network currently security most local areas in Ebonyi.

Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its Enugu State president, Fred Odo Eze, a retired army general, and Dr Malachy Ochie, secretary, said, “The unwarranted invasion, wanton destruction of lives and property, including farmlands, by Fulani herdsmen at Okpokwu-Mgbuji community is the latest in the long list of carnage, mayhem, premeditated but unprovoked attacks by Fulani herdsmen in various communities in Enugu State.

“This latest carnage, which occurred in the dead hours of Sunday, August 1, 2021, left eight persons dead, including a pregnant woman; and several others still missing as at the time of this press release.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State, condemns this attack on the peaceful Mgbuji community. This deliberate mass murder by these marauding herdsmen cannot be justified by any stretch of the imagination.

“We, therefore, condemn this attack in its totality as barbaric, provocative and a clear assault on the accommodative spirit of Ndi-Enugu State. We can no longer tolerate the intentional decimation of our people by Fulani herdsmen or any other group for that matter; not today, tomorrow or ever.

“This must stop. We, therefore, call on security agencies and other critical stakeholders in the state to urgently identify and bring the culprits to book.”

Ohanaene commended Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his prompt response over the situation.

THE WHSITLER reports that such killings had taken place in Uzo-Uwani, Nkanu-East, Awgu, Udi and Enugu-East LGAs in the recent past.