Enthronement Of Democracy Made Possible By Activists – Gov Sani

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on Sunday, said the enthronement of the nation’s fledgling democracy was made possible by human right icons such as the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Beko Ransome-Kuti, Alhaji Balarabe Musa and a host of others, past and present.

The governor stated this at the 86th Gani Fawehinmi Posthumous Birthday celebration and Immortalization of Balarabe Musa on 12th May, held at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Kaduna on Sunday.

Advertisement

Sani added that some of the pro-democracy activists including himself paid dearly for the democracy being enjoyed in the country at the moment

He added that he remained a representative of the human rights community even though he is in government.

The governor therefore called on pro-democracy activists as conscience of Nigerian society, to jealously protect and defend democracy because “we made this democracy possible.”

While also extolling the virtues of Fawehinmi, Beko-Ransome-kuti and Balarabe Musa, Sani said that the trio, he referred to as “icons”, devoted their lives to the struggle for social justice for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Advertisement

“Chief Gani Fawehinmi used the instrumentality of the law to fight for social justice, while Alhaji Balarabe Musa deployed his mobilizational skills to rally the masses to take their destiny in their own hands,” he said.

According to Sani, “as Governor, I see myself as a representative of the human rights and pro-democracy movement. We are running an inclusive, pro-people government committed to bringing succour to the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State.”

Against this background, he said his administration is running an all inclusive, pro – people government committed to bringing succour to the poor, vulnerable and underserved in the state.

“The Kaduna State Government is implementing a massive Rural Transformation Programme. We have identified poverty reduction in rural areas as key to unlocking the enormous potential of Kaduna State. We have therefore committed ourselves to promoting integrated and comprehensive accelerated rural development for economic and sustainable growth. This has been achieved by extending the required socio-economic infrastructure that will support work and social lives in our rural communities,” he said.

Sani added, “I am extremely delighted to be in the midst of my dear comrades and colleagues in the human rights and pro-democracy struggles. This is one reunion I deeply cherish. We must sustain such fora in order to continually reflect on our past struggles, critically look at current and emerging issues, and chart the pathway to a better future for our country.

Advertisement

“We are here to remember and honour two icons who devoted their lives to the struggle for social justice. Chief Gani Fawehinmi used the instrumentality of the law to fight for social justice, while Alhaji Balarabe Musa deployed his mobilizational skills to rally the masses to take their destiny in their own hands.

“I honed my political skills in the “furnace” of the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria. I was a civil rights activist for so many years, after graduating as an Engineer. My colleagues and I fought for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

“I was the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), which was then headed by Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, of blessed memory. Thereafter, we decided to form a coalition of opposition groups against military rule. We formed the Joint Action Committee of Nigeria, JACON, which was headed by the legendary Chief Gani Fawehinmi, also of blessed memory. In JACON, I also became the Deputy National Chairman, North.

” As Governor, I see myself as a representative of the human rights and pro-democracy movement. We are running an inclusive, pro – people government committed to bringing succour to the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State.

“We have come up with initiatives to lessen the pains of the people. The Kaduna State Government is implementing a massive Rural Transformation Programme.

“I urge our dear comrades and colleagues in the human rights and pro-democracy struggles to always assist us with advice on key developmental issues.

Advertisement

“If we make incremental changes and put smiles on the faces of the poor, vulnerable and weak in the society, we can say with pride that we are sustaining the legacies of Chief Gani Fawehinmi and Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

“May we continue to strengthen our bond of comradeship. We are the conscience of Nigerian society. We made this democracy possible. We have a responsibility to protect and defend it. Welcome to Kaduna.”

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the Gani Fawehinmi Memorial Organization, Agunbiade Tunde, said the organisation, founded over 13 years ago, stands to honour Fawehinmi who stood for the rule of law, democracy, human rights and press freedom.

According to him, this year’s celebration of Gani Fawehinmi’s posthumous birthday has the approval and support of the Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Uba Sani.

Tunde continued that the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi and Mallam Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa fought all their lives to ensure social equality, and human dignity, and for every Nigerian to have a sense of belonging and live a decent life.