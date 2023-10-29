Enugu: 21-Yr-Old Arrested Over Alleged Child Stealing For Rituals

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Ifeanyi Omeke, aged 21 has been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a child at Igogoro village in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He was arrested on October 27, 2023, at about 1.30pm by police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division, working with the area’s neighbourhood watch group.

Advertisement

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Sunday that, “The suspect was nabbed after he sneaked into the complainant’s house in the mentioned community and attempted to steal a one-year, three-month-old-girl child.”

According to him, the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that he “was contracted by his cohorts at large to steal children for rituals, and other criminal purposes.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for further thorough investigations that would lead to the arrest of other members of the criminal syndicate and their prosecution.